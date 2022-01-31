How to find out if you have unclaimed property in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a chance that you have unclaimed property in the state of Colorado. In fact, the Office of the State Treasurer says at least 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property in our state.
What is unclaimed property? It can be any of the following:
- Gift certificates
- Unpaid wages
- Uncashed checks with your name on
The state treasurer’s office said last fiscal year the unclaimed property division returned almost $43 million to 23,462 claimants.
How to find out if you have unclaimed property
- Visit https://colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/
- Select ‘Get Started’
- Fill in your information in the search fields
- If you have unclaimed property, it will show up on the list
- You can only claim one piece of property per search
- If a claim shows up on the list for you, click “claim”
- On the next page, you will fill out your personal information
- After that you can submit your claim
- Once you complete the steps for filing your claim, a claim form, along with instructions will be sent to you via the email address you provided.
The Colorado State Treasurer currently maintains a list of over 1.7 million names of individuals, as well as businesses for whom property is available.