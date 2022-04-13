DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re thinking about living in Colorado, there are many factors to consider. Denver has the 10th fastest-rising rent in the United States over the last year. However, there are other counties in the state that are considered to be more affordable.

RentData.org showed that the average fair market rent for a 2-bedroom in Colorado was $1,088 per month in 2021.

Fair market rent is determined each fiscal year by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used to set payment standards for federal housing assistance programs in Colorado, according to RentData.org.

The data shows that the cheapest fair market rent price for a 1-bedroom in Colorado is $557 per month in Cheyenne County.

The most expensive fair market rent price for a 1-bedroom in Colorado is $1,428 per month in Boulder County.

Here’s a look at the Colorado fair market rent prices for 2021 from RentData.org:

CountyStudio1 BR2 BR3 BR4 BREst. Population
Adams County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486487,850
Alamosa County$648$659$845$1,087$1,44816,345
Arapahoe County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486626,610
Archuleta County$779$784$1,033$1,312$1,78912,590
Baca County$620$624$734$1,050$1,2713,580
Bent County$652$655$791$984$1,0735,805
Boulder County Metro$1,279$1,428$1,724$2,360$2,721316,780
Broomfield County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48664,285
Chaffee County$601$799$911$1,167$1,43418,820
Cheyenne County$553$557$734$985$1,1562,125
Clear Creek County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,4869,255
Conejos County$597$600$734$945$9958,145
Costilla County$629$633$774$963$1,2193,630
Crowley County$679$683$835$1,121$1,1325,515
Custer County$652$657$862$1,072$1,4924,505
Delta County$739$744$981$1,235$1,33030,215
Denver County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486678,465
Dolores County$610$614$750$1,073$1,1811,735
Douglas County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486320,940
Eagle County$1,132$1,331$1,715$2,139$2,32653,725
Elbert County Metro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48624,555
El Paso CountyMetro$797$949$1,200$1,717$2,078674,825
Fremont County$675$679$895$1,281$1,32146,600
Garfield County$947$953$1,212$1,636$2,09857,945
Gilpin CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,4865,795
Grand County$755$874$1,144$1,484$1,98114,795
Gunnison County$820$825$1,012$1,448$1,75216,215
Hinsdale County$603$725$826$1,121$1,300820
Huerfano County$666$671$847$1,054$1,3346,500
Jackson County$796$801$979$1,328$1,5411,370
Jefferson CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486564,030
Kiowa County$617$621$770$1,050$1,1951,370
Kit Carson County$649$653$861$1,149$1,4917,845
Lake County$746$763$870$1,245$1,3707,480
La Plata County$965$1,009$1,150$1,646$1,85154,470
Larimer CountyMetro$1,004$1,096$1,351$1,933$2,339330,975
Las Animas County$563$647$853$1,219$1,27614,150
Lincoln County$650$654$862$1,121$1,4925,520
Logan County$683$687$845$1,209$1,31421,885
Mesa CountyMetro$674$772$1,018$1,457$1,763148,800
Mineral County$796$801$979$1,328$1,541835
Moffat County$660$665$876$1,101$1,18813,055
Montezuma County$684$688$907$1,151$1,42925,770
Montrose County$681$685$903$1,292$1,38540,910
Morgan County$607$681$898$1,160$1,38428,125
Otero County$627$631$832$1,035$1,31218,325
Ouray County$1,024$1,031$1,359$1,690$2,0524,655
Park CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48616,900
Phillips County$610$614$809$1,072$1,1684,325
Pitkin County$1,129$1,298$1,711$2,312$2,32017,745
Prowers County$623$627$773$961$1,21812,085
Pueblo CountyMetro$631$634$836$1,118$1,320163,370
Rio Blanco County$679$684$901$1,198$1,2226,555
Rio Grande County$606$609$745$1,047$1,05111,430
Routt County$1,052$1,059$1,395$1,796$2,41524,360
Saguache County$574$578$762$970$1,0336,340
San Juan County$796$801$979$1,328$1,541570
San Miguel County$984$1,159$1,491$2,061$2,3477,805
Sedgwick County$625$629$734$913$1,2712,355
Summit County$1,200$1,321$1,607$2,178$2,53029,720
Teller CountyMetro$761$875$1,153$1,650$1,87523,770
Washington County$699$715$815$1,014$1,1054,810
Weld CountyMetro$827$937$1,184$1,694$1,988285,730
Yuma County$629$634$835$1,132$1,13210,110
Credit: RentData.org

Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.

While it might sound like a good idea to buy a home in Colorado instead of renting, median home prices in Colorado were $594,500 in February of this year, which is about 51% higher than the national median of $392,450, according to Ramsey Solutions.

New data suggests more people are moving out of Colorado than into our state.

While there may be some factors that contribute to people leaving Colorado, there are also several reasons people want to move to the Centennial State.