DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight to $4.24 per gallon.
In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent overnight to $3.96, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.35.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Circle K– Colorado Springs: $3.39
- Sinclair– Fort Collins: $3.53
- Sinclair– Kersey: $3.59
- Costco– Superior: $3.64
- Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
- Costco– Thornton: $3.65
- Costco– Littleton: $3.65
- Costco– Arvada: $3.66
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68
- Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.39.