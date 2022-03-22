DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight to $4.24 per gallon.

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent overnight to $3.96, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.35.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.39.