DENVER (KDVR) — It has been another week of rising gas prices across the country and right here in Colorado.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.59 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.83.
As of Friday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Philips 66– Glenwood Springs: $2.99
- Costco– Aurora: $3.08
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.08
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.08
- A1 Food & Gas– Aurora: $3.08
- Phillips 66– Wheat Ridge: $3.09
- Costco– Parker: $3.09
- Cosmic Market– Greeley: $3.09
- Murphy USA– Broomfield: $3.11
- Sinclair- Wheat Ridge $3.13
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.