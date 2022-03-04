DENVER (KDVR) — It has been another week of rising gas prices across the country and right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.59 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.83.

As of Friday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.