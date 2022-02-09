Gas prices soar: Here’s where you can fill up for $2.92 in Denver, plus 9 other low prices across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices have risen over 10 cents per gallon in Denver over the last week.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.34 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.46.
As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Costco– Sheridan: $2.92
- Costco– Aurora: $2.93
- Shell– Littleton: $2.93
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.93
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $2.95
- Phillips 66– Littleton: $2.96
- Everyday– Greeley: $2.97
- Costco– Littleton: $2.97
- Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $2.99
- Shell– Littleton: $3.00
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.92.