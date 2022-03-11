DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.33 overnight, which is up from $4.31 on Thursday.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.96, which is up from $3.95 on Thursday morning.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Food Mart– Arvada: $3.59
- Sam’s Club– Lone Tree: $3.59
- Everyday– Colorado Springs: $3.64
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.64
- Costco– Thornton: $3.65
- North Circle Gas Stop– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Everyday– Tejon St- Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- U Pump It- Dacono: $3.67
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.