DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.17 overnight, soaring above the all-time high for average gasoline prices in 2008.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.75 on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel rose to $3.83.

Here’s a look at prices in Colorado from AAA:

AveragesRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.836$4.141$4.421$4.285
Yesterday Avg.$3.751$4.062$4.352$4.165
Week Ago Avg.$3.387$3.712$4.008$3.651
Month Ago Avg.$3.334$3.659$3.956$3.534
Year Ago Avg.$2.749$3.057$3.340$2.936
Credit: AAA

Gas is up $.45 per gallon on average from one week ago, and $.50 per gallon on average from one month ago.

A year ago, AAA said gas was $2.74 per gallon on average in Colorado. That means prices have risen $1.09 per gallon in the last year.