DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent overnight in Colorado to $3.97, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

The national average for a gallon of gas remained unchanged from Wednesday, holding steady at $4.23 per gallon.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $3.59
  2. Costco– Thornton: $3.65
  3. Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  4. Sinclair– Evans: $3.65
  5. Costco– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  6. Murphy Express– Brighton: $3.66
  7. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.68
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
  9. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
  10. Conoco– Thornton: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.