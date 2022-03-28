DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent over the weekend in Colorado to $3.99, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

Average DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.992$4.327$4.630$4.846
Yesterday Avg.$3.993$4.326$4.628$4.846
Week Ago Avg.$3.956$4.292$4.597$4.639
Month Ago Avg.$3.371$3.697$3.995$3.636
Year Ago Avg.$2.902$3.220$3.505$3.088
Credit: AAA

The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon. the same price it was on Friday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
  2. Maverik– Thornton: $3.68
  3. Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
  4. Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
  5. Safeway– Estes Park: $3.69
  6. Costco– Sheridan: $3.69
  7. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
  8. Circle K– Longmont: $3.73
  9. Costco– Thornton: $3.74
  10. Costco– Littleton: $3.74

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.