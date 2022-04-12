DENVER (KDVR) – After what feels like an eon-long statewide hibernation, Colorado has seemingly returned to a version of its former bustling self, and now, the governor has announced that the first weekend in May will bring with it a block party the size of the state.
From May 6-8, “Celebrate Colorado” will be held at various locations across the state and will offer citizens of the state free admission to participating museums, festivals, art shows, sporting events, tours and more.
“Celebrate Colorado weekend will be a lot of fun, after all we have been through. I am proud to invite Colorado communities, families, friends, and neighbors to help showcase the best our great state has to offer over three days of free and discounted events in the great outdoors, supporting Colorado businesses, and at our world-class arts and culture destinations,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
Listed below are all cities, companies and groups taking part in this celebration of the Rocky Mountain State, which organizers have conveniently consolidated into map form.
Museums participating in Celebrate Colorado
- Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University – Fort Collins
- Center for Colorado Women’s History – Denver
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum – Colorado Springs
- El Pueblo History Museum – Pueblo
- Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center – San Luis Valley
- Gregory Allicar Museum of Art – Fort Collins
- History Colorado Center – Denver
- Penrose Heritage Museum – Colorado Springs
- Trinidad History Museum – Trinidad
- Ute Indian Museum – Montrose
Events participating in Celebrate Colorado
- 2022 Colorado Governor’s Art Show – Loveland
- 36th Annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” Bicycle Ride – Craig
- Adams State University Basketball Game – Alamosa
- Aurora Cultural Arts District, Colfax Art Jam – Aurora
- Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival – Cañon City
- Celebrate Colorado at Pikes Peak – Cascade
- Cinco de Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival – Denver
- City of Denver Recreation Centers – Denver
- Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Lottery, Pueblo Food Truck Union – Pueblo
- Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Celebrating Colorado Main Streets – Statewide
- Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Online Webinar, Soil Health & Amendments – Fort Collins
- CSU Extension Online Webinar, FoodSmart – Fort Collins
- CSU Spur – Denver
- Estes Park Duck Race Festival – Estes Park
- First Fridays with Visit Alamosa – Alamosa
- Fruita Fat Tire Festival – Fruita
- The Great American Horse Drive, Moffat County Tourism Association – Maybell
- Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, Summer Kickoff – Pueblo
- Mission Coffee Roasters – Colorado Springs
- Pastel Society of Colorado Mile High International Pastel Exhibition – Central City
- Pikes Peak Fly Fishing Tours with Angler’s Covey – Colorado Springs
- Pueblo Arts Alliance, Bloom Gallery Show – Pueblo
- Sertich Ice Center – Colorado Springs
- SpinDrift SandBoards, Slide into Spring Sandboarding Special – Blanca
Local partners participating in Celebrate Colorado
- City of Aurora
- City of Colorado Springs
- City of Denver
- City of Fort Collins
- City of Loveland
- Colorado State University
- Community Foundation Boulder County
- Mesa State University – Grand Junction, CO
- City of Pueblo
This list is likely to grow as applicants can still submit a form to participate, however, the deadline is April 25, so act fast.
So start plotting now exactly how and where you plan to celebrate Colorado when the rest of the state is doing so the first weekend in May.