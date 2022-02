Extreme cold in Colorado: List of low temperatures across the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Below zero degree temperatures have settled in across Colorado on Thursday morning.

Temperatures at Denver International Airport dropped to minus 10 degrees, which is the lowest temperature for the year so far.

How cold did it get across the state? Here’s a list of some of the coldest temperatures, according to the National Weather Service:

Alamosa: minus 13 degrees

Aspen: minus 10 degrees

Buena Vista: minus 28 degrees

Burlington: minus 3 degrees

Centennial Airport: minus 11 degrees

Colorado Springs: 0 degrees

Cortez: 4 degrees

Craig: minus 23 degrees

Denver International Airport: minus 10 degrees

Durango: minus 7 degrees

Eagle: minus 9 degrees

Fort Collins Airport: minus 7 degrees

Fraser: minus 36 degrees

Granby: minus 33 degrees

Grand Junction: 13 degrees

Greeley Airport: -19 degrees

Gunnison: minus 9 degrees

Hayden: minus 10 degrees

Hebron: minus 37 degrees

La Junta: 2 degrees

Lamar: minus 1 degree

Leadville: minus 22 degrees

Limon: minus 17 degrees

Meeker: minus 13 degrees

Montrose: 5 degrees

Pueblo: 2 degrees

Rifle: minus 2 degrees

Springfield: minus 2 degrees

Taylor Park: minus 30 degrees

Telluride: minus 4 degrees

Trinidad: minus 6 degrees

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.