FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) –The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for help to find a man who was dog sitting and won’t return the pet to its owner.

Police said Patricia needed someone to watch her dog Scholar for a short period of time. Patricia found an acquaintance who watched her dog while she transitioned into a house that would allow pets.

That acquaintance could only watch Scholar for a few days, but then recommended a guy named Jesse Beckwith, police said.

Patricia told police that Beckwith initially shared updates on Scholar and sent pictures. However, Beckwith eventually stopped communicating. When she tried to get Scholar back, Beckwith refused to give her the dog and won’t return her calls.

FCPD said they have tried contacting Beckwith multiple times, but he has not responded.

If you see Beckwith or Scholar, or have any information about where they are, please call the Fort Collins Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-419-3273.