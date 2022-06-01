CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — District Attorney Linda Stanley, well known for bringing murder charges against Barry Morphew in the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, has been put on administrative suspension for missing a legal education deadline.

The Attorney Regulation Counsel helps the Colorado Supreme Court regulate and practice law in the state. According to Jessica Yates, with the office, Stanley was put on administrative suspension after missing a May 31 deadline for failure to continue her legal education requirements for the state.

Stanley, who represents the 11th Judicial District, will need to petition for reinstatement and can’t appear in court or file anything until the matter is resolved.

While roughly 100 attorneys in Colorado fail to comply with this requirement every year, Yates said it is highly unusual for a district attorney to miss this deadline.

Charges against Morphew were dropped without prejudice just days before the case was set to go to trial, meaning the DA could bring charges against Morphew at a later date, but Stanley would not be able to do that while serving the suspension.

FOX31 is working to reach out to Stanley for comment and will update this story with more details as they become available.