MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is discussing an election report that was prepared for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ legal team, which claimed it found evidence of “potentially unauthorized and illegal manipulation of tabulated vote data” for elections in 2020 and 2021.

The report, named Report #3, claims Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was involved in deleting tens of thousands of voting records.

FOX31 has reached out to Griswold’s office and is expecting a comment after the meeting Thursday once findings are announced.

Peters has been arrested on conspiracy and misconduct charges and is being investigated by the FBI and Colorado state officials in an alleged breach of elections equipment in Mesa County in May 2021. A judge ruled she is barred from overseeing elections in Mesa County this year.

Rubinstein and his office have been looking into the validity of the report and will present findings and conclusions to Mesa County Commissioners Thursday morning.

You can watch the meeting live at 10 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.