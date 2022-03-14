DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 March Madness NCAA Tournament kicks off this week. The Colorado State University men’s basketball team was invited to the tournament on Sunday.

Here are five things to know:

CSU is a 6 seed in the tournament

CSU will face 11-seed Michigan in the first round

The game will take place on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. on CBS

CSU men's basketball said this is the team's 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the first coming in 1954. CSU is 4-11 overall in tournament appearances, the last victory coming in 2013 when the team beat Missouri in the opening round, according to CSU.

The Rams enter the game with a 25-5 record, and Michigan has a 17-14 record.

If CSU wins the first round on Thursday, the team will face either 3-seed Tennessee or 14-seed Longwood.