GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.

The fire was estimated at 25-30 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County. The area is presenting access challenges.

Evacuation notices:

Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum. View a map here.

Pre-evacuation notice:

Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum

Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area. This includes Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane and Knob Lane.

Evacuation shelters:

Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed.

Eagle County Animal Services is available to take in pets, at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle River Center. For more info, call 970-471-5920.

I-70 closure points:

The Colorado Department of Transportation has initiated the northern alternate route for I-70 traffic.

Eastbound closure point: Exit 87 (Rifle)

Westbound closure point: Exit 157 (Wolcott)

View the live traffic map here.

Stay on top of the latest weather and fire conditions in Colorado: