GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.
The fire was estimated at 25-30 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County. The area is presenting access challenges.
Evacuation notices:
- Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum. View a map here.
Pre-evacuation notice:
- Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum
- Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area. This includes Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane and Knob Lane.
Evacuation shelters:
- Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed.
- Eagle County Animal Services is available to take in pets, at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle River Center. For more info, call 970-471-5920.
I-70 closure points:
- The Colorado Department of Transportation has initiated the northern alternate route for I-70 traffic.
- Eastbound closure point: Exit 87 (Rifle)
- Westbound closure point: Exit 157 (Wolcott)
- View the live traffic map here.
Stay on top of the latest weather and fire conditions in Colorado: