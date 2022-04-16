GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.

The fire was estimated at 25-30 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County. The area is presenting access challenges.

Evacuation notices:

Pre-evacuation notice:

  • Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum
  • Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area. This includes Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane and Knob Lane.

Evacuation shelters:

  • Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed.
  • Eagle County Animal Services is available to take in pets, at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle River Center. For more info, call 970-471-5920.

I-70 closure points:

  • The Colorado Department of Transportation has initiated the northern alternate route for I-70 traffic.
  • Eastbound closure point: Exit 87 (Rifle)
  • Westbound closure point: Exit 157 (Wolcott)
  • View the live traffic map here.

Stay on top of the latest weather and fire conditions in Colorado: