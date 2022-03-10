DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID caseload is now to pre-pandemic levels.

Gov. Jared Polis officially declared that the state would enter “endemic stage” management of COVID, acknowledging the widespread immunity Coloradans have achieved through vaccines and prior infection. Federal authorities have toned management measures down to resemble flu season management rather than a full-blown pandemic.

The cases in Colorado match the toned-down policies. As of March 9, the weekly average of new cases in Colorado was 163 — lower than any point past the pandemic’s first week.

Hospitalizations are still not to their lowest-ever levels but are down to some of the lowest. There are 288 COVID-positive people currently in Colorado hospitals, which is the lowest point since September 2020.

On average, there are 26 people being admitted to hospitals with COVID, which matches the average from September 2020.