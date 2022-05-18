DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID cases are nosing towards the peak levels of some previous pandemic surges.

As of May 17, there were an average of 1,565 cases a day. This approaches the peak seen on April 22, 2021, just as the state was easing out of the restrictions of the fall 2020 surge.

Officials say it won’t approach past waves, but there is another COVID uptick coming.

The Colorado School of Public Health released a report on Friday that lays out several possibilities for a COVID wave. The school lays out several possible scenarios for the number of people who will be hospitalized. The number of hospitalizations depends on whether a new variant emerges and whether that variant is especially dangerous.