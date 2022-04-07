COLORADO SPRINGS — A new report has found that Colorado Springs is the fifth most physically active city in the country.

The report from ChamberOfCommerce.org determined that out of all large cities, Colorado Springs has the fifth largest share of physically active adults in the U.S. A summary of the report’s data for Colorado Springs can be found below:

Share of adults who are physically active: 80.1%

80.1% Share of adults who are obese: 24.4%

24.4% Share of adults with high cholesterol: 28.8%

28.8% Share of adults with diabetes: 7.2%

7.2% Share of adults with depression: 20.1%

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of adults who are physically active: 74.4%

74.4% Share of adults who are obese: 31.3%

31.3% Share of adults with high cholesterol: 28.7%

28.7% Share of adults with diabetes: 9.7%

9.7% Share of adults with depression: 18.9%

According to the study, with many gyms, pools, and other recreational facilities closed or operating at limited capacity in 2020, the early COVID-19 pandemic raised concerns that lockdowns would decrease levels of physical activity. One study conducted early in the pandemic found that overall physical activity for adults was significantly lower than prior to the pandemic. Meanwhile, many at-home fitness products and services that boomed during the pandemic now face an uncertain future; while some consumers may be returning to their old gyms, others may simply be losing interest.

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on ChamberOfCommerce.org’s website.