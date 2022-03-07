COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs has terminated its relationship with its sister city, Smolensk, Russia.

The move comes as city officials recognize Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are fighting to protect their country from Russian troops.

“We recognize their bravery and commitment as we pray for Ukraine and hope for an immediate end to the invasion,” the city said.

Smolensk, Russia

According to Google, Smolensk “is known for Lopatinsky Garden, with amusement rides, paths, and a pond. Also in the park is the cast-iron Monument to Defenders of Smolensk in 1812, commemorating a key battle against the Napoleonic Army.”