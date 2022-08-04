DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has placed an order for another 5,000 monkeypox vaccines and is planning more clinics to administer them.

The Polis administration said Thursday that the state-run clinics are fully booked, but more will be scheduled pending the vaccine’s availability.

So far, the state has received a total of 9,665 doses from the federal government, according to the Polis administration. The latest order was placed on Aug. 1 for another 5,080.

The administration said almost 2,000 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine have so far been administered at 17 state clinics, while another 2,620 have been distributed to local providers. More than 30 providers throughout the state so far are giving the monkeypox vaccine.

The state is set to administer another 480 doses in clinics booked through Aug. 13. More clinics will be added as vaccines are available.

As of Aug. 4, Colorado has documented 79 human cases of monkeypox since May, according to the state dashboard.

Who is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine?

Only certain Coloradans are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, as the state said it has an “extremely limited vaccine allotment from the federal government.”

Here’s who meets the criteria:

Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men aged 18 years and older who have had multiple sexual partners, and/or sexual partners they did not previously know, in the last 14 days.

Anyone aged 18 years and older who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Coloradans can request a monkeypox vaccine using this form, but the state said it’s not guaranteed that it will be available.

What should you do if you suspect you have monkeypox?

Anyone who has a rash or sore they suspect may be monkeypox is urged to get tested. Coloradans without a health care provider or insurance can visit this state website for a list of monkeypox testing locations.

Cover any rash or sore with long sleeves, pants or a bandage and wear a well-fitting mask to appointments.