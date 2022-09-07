DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat hit Colorado on Wednesday.

Triple-digit temperatures were measured in 10 places in Colorado, with dozens more reaching temperatures in the 90s.

Denver reached 99 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for high maximum temperature. It also broke the record for the warmest minimum temperature, with the overnight low reaching 66 degrees.

More record heat is possible on Thursday. Along with the heat, air quality will be poor Wednesday night and Thursday because of high amounts of ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke from the northwest U.S.

High temperatures recorded across Colorado

Here is a list of Wednesday’s high temperatures throughout the state.

HighLocation
102°Wray
102°Delta
102°Holyoke
101°Greeley-Weld County Airport
100°Walsenburg
100°Akron
100°Fort Morgan
100°Lamar
100°Pueblo
100°Sterling
99°Raymer
99°Canon City
99°Colorado Air and Space Port (Adams Co.)
99°Denver International Aiport
99°Grand Junction
99°Burlington
99°Rifle
98°Rangely
98°Erie
98°Longmont (Vance Brand Municipal Airport)
97°Fort Collins
97°La Junta Municipal Airport
97°Limon
96°Aurora (Buckley Space Force Base)
96°Springfield (Comanche National Grassland)
95°Boulder
95°Broomfield
95°Craig-Moffat County Airport
95°Montrose
94°Centennial Airport (Englewood)
94°Trinidad (Perry Stokes Airport)
93°Cortez Municipal Airport
93°Colorado Springs
93°Meeker
92°Ellicott
92°Vail (Eagle Co. Regional Airport)
92°Fort Carson
91°Yuma
91°Durango-La Plata County Airport
91°Hayden (Yampa Valley Airport)
90°Kremmling
90°Air Force Academy
90°Steamboat Springs
89°Meadow Lake
88°Aspen
87°Buena Vista
87°Alamosa (San Luis Valley Regional Airport)
87°Cheyenne Mountain
87°Gunnison
86°Saguache
86°Monument Hill, Elbert Co.
86°Pagosa Springs
84°Del Norte
82°Walden
81°Granby
79°Cottonwood Pass
79°Leadville
79°Telluride Regional Aiport
75°Wilkerson Pass
73°Walton Peak
73°Red Cliff Pass
72°Sunlight Mt. (S of Glenwood Springs)
70°Dakota Hills
68°Monarch Pass
63°Wolf Creek Pass
61°Berthoud Pass

The temperature readings listed come from automated weather stations operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

