DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat hit Colorado on Wednesday.
Triple-digit temperatures were measured in 10 places in Colorado, with dozens more reaching temperatures in the 90s.
Denver reached 99 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for high maximum temperature. It also broke the record for the warmest minimum temperature, with the overnight low reaching 66 degrees.
More record heat is possible on Thursday. Along with the heat, air quality will be poor Wednesday night and Thursday because of high amounts of ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke from the northwest U.S.
High temperatures recorded across Colorado
Here is a list of Wednesday’s high temperatures throughout the state.
|High
|Location
|102°
|Wray
|102°
|Delta
|102°
|Holyoke
|101°
|Greeley-Weld County Airport
|100°
|Walsenburg
|100°
|Akron
|100°
|Fort Morgan
|100°
|Lamar
|100°
|Pueblo
|100°
|Sterling
|99°
|Raymer
|99°
|Canon City
|99°
|Colorado Air and Space Port (Adams Co.)
|99°
|Denver International Aiport
|99°
|Grand Junction
|99°
|Burlington
|99°
|Rifle
|98°
|Rangely
|98°
|Erie
|98°
|Longmont (Vance Brand Municipal Airport)
|97°
|Fort Collins
|97°
|La Junta Municipal Airport
|97°
|Limon
|96°
|Aurora (Buckley Space Force Base)
|96°
|Springfield (Comanche National Grassland)
|95°
|Boulder
|95°
|Broomfield
|95°
|Craig-Moffat County Airport
|95°
|Montrose
|94°
|Centennial Airport (Englewood)
|94°
|Trinidad (Perry Stokes Airport)
|93°
|Cortez Municipal Airport
|93°
|Colorado Springs
|93°
|Meeker
|92°
|Ellicott
|92°
|Vail (Eagle Co. Regional Airport)
|92°
|Fort Carson
|91°
|Yuma
|91°
|Durango-La Plata County Airport
|91°
|Hayden (Yampa Valley Airport)
|90°
|Kremmling
|90°
|Air Force Academy
|90°
|Steamboat Springs
|89°
|Meadow Lake
|88°
|Aspen
|87°
|Buena Vista
|87°
|Alamosa (San Luis Valley Regional Airport)
|87°
|Cheyenne Mountain
|87°
|Gunnison
|86°
|Saguache
|86°
|Monument Hill, Elbert Co.
|86°
|Pagosa Springs
|84°
|Del Norte
|82°
|Walden
|81°
|Granby
|79°
|Cottonwood Pass
|79°
|Leadville
|79°
|Telluride Regional Aiport
|75°
|Wilkerson Pass
|73°
|Walton Peak
|73°
|Red Cliff Pass
|72°
|Sunlight Mt. (S of Glenwood Springs)
|70°
|Dakota Hills
|68°
|Monarch Pass
|63°
|Wolf Creek Pass
|61°
|Berthoud Pass
The temperature readings listed come from automated weather stations operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
