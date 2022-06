DENVER (KDVR) — Google Trends compiled a state-by-state analysis of the words people need help spelling so far in 2022.

Google put together the list based on the search “How do you spell…?” Coloradans needed Google’s help with the word “choice” more than any other word.

Neighboring states that also struggled with spelling included the word “princess” for Kansas, “boutonniere” for Utah and “bologna” for New Mexico.

You can see the words every state struggled with according to Google.