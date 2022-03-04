DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Weather-wise, Friday will be the best time to get outside. Rain will change to snow Saturday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team said little to no accumulation is expected with this round of snow.

Another round of snow will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday and last throughout the day.

The Denver metro area will pick up 2-5 inches. Higher totals of 2-6 inches are expected for the northern Front Range.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.