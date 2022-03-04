COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Girl Scouts continue setting up booths around the country, customers are finding it difficult to grab an up-and-coming fan favorite: Adventurefuls.

Adventurefuls made their debut earlier this year, but have become one of the trickiest cookies to find thanks to supply chain and labor disruptions with the company that creates the brownie portion of the treat.

“We have just been informed by Little Brownie Bakers that supply chain and labor disruptions have caused a nationwide shortage in the production of the Adventurefuls™ cookie,” the Girl Scout organization wrote. “Each council will be limited to 7% of the minimum initial order amount that was forecasted last November.”

Adventurefuls are described as indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Although Adventurefuls are facing setbacks, Girl Scouts still have plenty of their other sweet treats including classic Thin Mints, Samoas

, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, etc.

Meet all of the cookies here.