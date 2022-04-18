DENVER (KDVR) — Gunfire a block from the Colorado Capitol on Monday put the building under a shelter-in-place order. A man suffered a graze wound and police investigators found bullet holes in two nearby properties.

This happened in broad daylight at Broadway and Colfax Avenue around 3:40 p.m. The Denver Police Department said they were reports of shots fired along with an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, SpotShotter.

This left people shaken in an area tormented by violence. One person said they heard several gunshots, and people were running.

Police found bullets entered two buildings: the Denver Post building and Civic Center Station.

Colorado State Patrol oversees security for the Capitol building and put the complex under a shelter-in-place order. People inside the Denver Post Building said they were on a brief lockdown as well.

Gunshots near the Colorado Capitol caused a shelter-in-place for the complex on April 18, 2022. Police investigators found bullet holes inside the Denver Post building, pictured here, as well as Civic Center Station. (KDVR)

DPD is investigating the shots fired incident itself.

A witness described the area as “crazy” and said that before the gunfire, there was an altercation involving three men just down the street.

Police did not immediately provide information about the person or people they’re looking for.

Gunshots near the Colorado Capitol caused a shelter-in-place for the complex on April 18, 2022. Police investigators found bullet holes inside the Denver Post building and Civic Center Station. (KDVR)

Crime around Civic Center Park in Denver

The FOX31 Data Desk found that the four neighborhoods surrounding Colfax and Broadway have the four highest violent-crime concentrations in the city this year. The area has seen 86 aggravated assaults and murders in and around Civic Center Park. Only Union Station has higher numbers.

If you have any tips about this incident, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP.