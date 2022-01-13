Boat Show, Indian Market, ice skating: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 14-16

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Weather-wise, a cold front races in on Friday. Expect colder highs in the 30s with a 50% chance of snow across the Front Range. We are forecasting 0-1 inch of accumulation. The best chance for snow is from lunch through the afternoon.
Snow is more likely in the Western Suburbs, Foothills, mountains and the Palmer Divide. Expect 1-6 inches of total accumulation for those areas.
Saturday and Sunday will be drier, with highs in the 40s.
- 2022 National Western Stock Show– Jan. 8-23
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
- Colorado Indian Market– Jan. 14-16
- Denver Boat Show– Jan. 14-16
- Winterskol-Aspen- Jan. 13-16
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– Jan. 13-May 1
- 2022 New Year’s Clothing Swap– Jan. 16
- Baby Goat Yoga– Jan .16
- Rocky Mountain Pro CHARGED Live Pro Wrestling TV Taping– Jan. 15
- RV Adventure and Travel Show– Jan. 13-15
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.