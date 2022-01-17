DENVER (KDVR) — Monday would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Fans are honoring White’s life and what would have been her 100th birthday by donating to animal welfare charities and shelters.
Here’s a list of animal shelters and rescues in Colorado:
- Adams County Animal Services– Brighton
- Angels With Paws– Lakewood
- Ark Valley Humane Society– Buena Vista
- Aurora Animal Shelter– Aurora
- Brighter Days Dog Rescue– Boulder
- Colorado Puppy Rescue– Aurora
- The Colorado Humane Society and SPCA– Denver
- Colorado Animal Rescue Express– Englewood
- Surface Creek Animal Shelter– Cedaredge
- Denver Animal Shelter– Denver
- Dumb Friends League– multiple locations
- Foothills Animal Shelter– Golden
- Life is Better– Lakewood
- Humane Society of the South Platte Valley– Littleton
- MaxFund Dog Shelter– Denver
- Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue– Denver
- Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue– Several locations
- Intermountain Humane Society– Pine
- Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region– Colorado Springs
- Humane Society of Fremont County
- Wild Blue Animal Rescue– Colorado Springs
- New Hope Rescue– Colorado Springs
- La Junta Animal Shelter
- The Misfits Dog Rescue– Penrose
- National Mill Dog Rescue- Peyton
- Paws For Life– Pueblo
- Far View Horse Rescue– Fairplay
- PAWS– Crested Butte
- Mile High Canine Rescue
- Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League
- La Plata County Humane Society– Durango
Did we miss a shelter location? Let us know by filling out the form below:
The suggested donation amount for the challenge is $5.