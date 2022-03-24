GYPSUM, Colo. (KDVR) — A potentially fatal tragedy was sidestepped around noon on Wednesday in a town east of Glenwood Springs, where a plastic bag containing concerning pills was found on a playground.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner found a small plastic bag where young children play in the Two Rivers Village housing community in Dotsero. It contained eight blue pills carrying markings consistent with recently confiscated tablets that look like oxycodone.

Letters on the bag read “210,” and each of the pills within was stamped with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other. Upon observing these details, deputies felt they appeared similar to counterfeit versions of the popularly prescribed medication known as “M30.”

DEA side-by-side comparison of authentic and counterfeit M30 tablets

Just exactly what these pills are made of at this point has yet to be determined, but recently confiscated blue pills from other cases that underwent testing revealed that they contained the highly potent and deadly synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team (GRANITE) was called to the playground by deputies, where they secured the pills and sent them to be analyzed at a narcotics lab. No injuries have been attributed to this incident.

The fight against the fentanyl crisis

According to the DEA, “the only safe medications are ones that come from licensed and accredited medical professionals. [We] warn that pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous, and potentially lethal.”

According to a study from the federal agency, criminal drug networks are flooding the U.S. with synthetically produced fentanyl, which is roughly 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Their lab results revealed that 4 out of every 10 fentanyl-laced pills carry a lethal dose within them.

The name of the DEA campaign aiming to stem the spread of this crisis is “One Pill Can Kill,” which strives to educate the public on the widespread presence of fentanyl in the U.S. today. You can visit the program’s homepage to learn more on how to identify, avoid and help others avoid falling victim to these illegally-produced counterfeit pills.

If anyone has any information about the origin of these pills or any related activity, you are urged to call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at 970-328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. Alternatively, you can submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com.