Avs, Model Train Show and more: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 28-30

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered! Weather-wise, it will be a nice weekend with highs in the 50s.
Here are 10 things to do this weekend:
- Downtown Denver Ice Rink– through Feb. 20
- Cascade Canyon Winter Train– Jan. 13-May 1
- Denver Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival– Jan. 29
- Colorado Springs Tanner Gun Show– Jan. 28-30
- Model Train Show– Jan. 29-30
- Pasta making workshop– Jan. 29
- Wonder of Winter Slide Program– Jan. 29
- Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show– Jan. 29-30
- Avalanche vs. Sabres– Jan. 30
- Mammoth vs. Warriors– Jan. 29
The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 17-game home winning streak.
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.