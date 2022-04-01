LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will begin his training to become a cliff diver at Casa Bonita as soon as the restaurant reopens, according to a recent tweet he posted.

“FOr fans Of Casa Bonita Like me, today iS A good day to start training to cliff dive, esPecially with the iconic Restaurant coming back onlIne after a Limited hiatus,” Polis tweeted.

Notice something weird with that? Polis capitalized letters spelling out FOOLS APRIL.

This tweet comes after South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced their plans to purchase and reopen Casa Bonita. In a news release announcing the decision, Polis said he will train with Colorado’s own Olympic athletes at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“Many people think South Park is the capital of Colorado, but they are wrong. Case Bonita is our real state capital,” Polis said in the release, spelling error included.

You can see the governor cliff diving at Casa Bonita every first Friday in odd-numbered months beginning April 1, 2023.

On a serious note, Casa Bonita is expected to remain closed through the summer but may open before the end of 2022.