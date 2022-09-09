ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) – An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.

“I’ve been dancing since about 50 years, you know,” Navnit Tailor, of Erie, told FOX31.

Last month he went to a wedding in Canada, where a camera caught the dancing that would soon go global.

“He’s always the first one to start the dancing,” his son, Samir Tailor, said.

“The DJ there captured (his dance) and the next thing I know, a day or a couple days, later the DJ sent my sister a text saying, ‘Hey, your dad’s going viral.'”

Over the next 24 hours, the video had been seen by hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.

“Well I was shocked,” Navnit said.

His son says dancing runs in Navnit’s blood.

“My whole family is a set of dancers, my sister and myself, we’ve always danced quite a bit, but you know, dad seems to capture the attention of people like no other,” Samir said.

Samir believes seeing an 82-year-old man healthy and active enough to dance so excitedly proves you’re never too old to act young.

“It really inspires people,” he said.