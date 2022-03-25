DENVER (KDVR) — A 71-year-old man has been released from jail after being arrested for using a permanent marker on a basketball court at Central Park Rec Center to identify the boundaries used for pickleball.

Arslan Guney turned himself into jail on Thursday morning. He is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief for causing $10,000 in damage to the pickleball court at the rec center.

Arslan was released from jail Thursday on a personal recognizance bond, which means he didn’t have to pay a bond because he agreed to return to court when ordered.

Guney has been suspended from all Denver Rec Centers indefinitely.

If convicted, Guney faces 1-3 years in jail for criminal mischief.