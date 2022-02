DENVER (KDVR) — The coldest spot in Colorado on Thursday morning was Antero Reservoir, where minus 48 degrees was recorded.

While minus 48 degrees sounds like an extremely cold temperature, it’s not the coldest temperature on record.

The coldest temperature on record in Colorado is minus 61 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 1, 1985 in Maybell.

Antero Reservoir recorded minus 50 degrees in Dec. 2020.