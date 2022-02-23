WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Four buildings have been evacuated after an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes in Westminster, according to the Westminster Fire Department.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara is at the location and said the fire appears to be contained to one building, which contains eight units.

Several nearby buildings, including numbers 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were evacuated. Residents of 17 were allowed to return around 4:30 p.m., as were some residents in 19.

WFD said it believes everyone has been accounted for at the explosion site.

The complex is located on Sheridan Boulevard near Highway 36.

Arvada and Adams County Fire departments are working with Westminster Fire to battle the blaze.

Neighbors told FOX31 there were contractors working on HVAC at the complex Wednesday, but it’s unclear if that had any connection to the explosion.

Northbound Sheridan is shut down between 79th Place and Turnpike Drive and is expected to remain closed through the afternoon. Southbound Sheridan was closed for about 90 minutes after the explosion but reopened around 3:13 p.m.

WFD said school buses that would usually drop off students in front of the Stratus complex have returned to school and parents can pick their children up there.

If you were evacuated and have pets, the Westminster Animal Hospital said cats and dogs can be brought there to be boarded at no charge.