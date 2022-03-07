DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy few weeks in Colorado and more snow is on the way later this week.

If you’re planning a trip to the mountains with your family, a new list has ranked eight Colorado resorts as being the most family-friendly in the United States.

The US Family Ski Index put together the list, which ranks Vail as the most family-friendly resort in the country.

Here’s the full list:

Vail- Colorado

Park City- Utah

Breckenridge- Colorado

Keystone- Colorado

Big Sky Resort- Montana

Sunday River- Maine

Stratton- Vermont

Mammoth Mountain- California

Beaver Creek- Colorado

Angel Fire- New Mexico

Brian Head- Utah

Arapahoe Basin- Colorado

Heavenly- California

Powder Mountain- Utah

Wolf Creek- Colorado

Windham Mountain- New York

Okemo- Vermont

Alta- Utah

Mt. Baker- Washington

Palisades Tahoe- California

Northstar California Resort- California

Crested Butte- Colorado

Schweitzer Mountain Resort- Idaho

Whitefish Mountain Resort- Montana

Killington- Vermont

Bridger Bowl- Bozeman

Telluride- Colorado

Bogus Basin- Idaho

Bretton Woods- New Hampshire

Wenatchee- Mission Ridge- Washington

The Family Vacation Guide also ranked Vail as the number two resort with the longest length of easy runs, at over 35 miles.