DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy few weeks in Colorado and more snow is on the way later this week.

If you’re planning a trip to the mountains with your family, a new list has ranked eight Colorado resorts as being the most family-friendly in the United States.

The US Family Ski Index put together the list, which ranks Vail as the most family-friendly resort in the country.

Here’s the full list:

  • Vail- Colorado
  • Park City- Utah
  • Breckenridge- Colorado
  • Keystone- Colorado
  • Big Sky Resort- Montana
  • Sunday River- Maine
  • Stratton- Vermont
  • Mammoth Mountain- California
  • Beaver Creek- Colorado
  • Angel Fire- New Mexico
  • Brian Head- Utah
  • Arapahoe Basin- Colorado
  • Heavenly- California
  • Powder Mountain- Utah
  • Wolf Creek- Colorado
  • Windham Mountain- New York
  • Okemo- Vermont
  • Alta- Utah
  • Mt. Baker- Washington
  • Palisades Tahoe- California
  • Northstar California Resort- California
  • Crested Butte- Colorado
  • Schweitzer Mountain Resort- Idaho
  • Whitefish Mountain Resort- Montana
  • Killington- Vermont
  • Bridger Bowl- Bozeman
  • Telluride- Colorado
  • Bogus Basin- Idaho
  • Bretton Woods- New Hampshire
  • Wenatchee- Mission Ridge- Washington

The Family Vacation Guide also ranked Vail as the number two resort with the longest length of easy runs, at over 35 miles.