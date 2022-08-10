DENVER (KDVR) — Three transportation projects from the Western Slope to southern Colorado will see a big boost in federal funding, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law created the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, which will distribute $1.5 billion to the state for various projects in 2022.

The three projects generally improve walking infrastructure, multi-modal hubs, and improve connectivity between communities. They total $45.8 million in funding.

The Westward Three Project

Three new mobility hubs are coming to Grand Junction, Rifle and Glenwood Springs with a total price tag of $24.2 million. Grand Junction’s hub will include bicycle, pedestrian and parking improvements.

The current Park-N-Ride in Glenwood Springs at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Highway 82 will be redeveloped into a transit center.

The funding will also pay for a pedestrian and bicycle underpass at 27th Street and Highway 82.

The Rifle Park-n-Ride will be expanded and relocated since it is pushing capacity.

Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation

A new pedestrian bridge will span the Rio Grande River in Alamosa in the Adams State University neighborhood, with $4.7 million in funding.

The tied arch bridge will be 320 feet long and 14 feet wide with ADA accessible ramp and surfacing. The money will go towards building a parking lot, design, permitting, engineering and also right-of-way acquisitions.

West Side Connector

The City of Pueblo will see $16.8 million in funding to help connect the west side of the city to downtown. There are three components to the project, including an extension of Spaulding and Sun Mountain Boulevard from 24th Street to 31st Street. Two roundabouts will be built along Spaulding on 31st and 27th.

Seventy bus stops on the west side of town will be upgraded to comply with ADA standards.

The money will also go towards planning and designing a 24th Street bridge and downtown corridor.

FOX31 has reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation for more details and a timeline on The Westward Three Project since CDOT is listed as the applicant.