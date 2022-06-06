DENVER (KDVR) — While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.

The CDC organizes COVID-19 levels into three categories, low, medium and high. A majority of Colorado’s 64 counties are considered low, 15 are listed as medium and three are considered high.

Medium counties:

  • Alamosa
  • Arapahoe
  • Conejos
  • Custer
  • Denver
  • Douglas
  • Eagle
  • El Paso
  • Garfield
  • Jefferson
  • Larimer
  • Mesa
  • Pitkin
  • Rio Grande
  • Yuma

High Counties:

  • Boulder
  • Broomfield
  • Rio Blanco

While the medium and high counties are spread across the state, they are primarily located in the high population areas of the Front Range and Western Slope.