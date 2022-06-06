DENVER (KDVR) — While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.
The CDC organizes COVID-19 levels into three categories, low, medium and high. A majority of Colorado’s 64 counties are considered low, 15 are listed as medium and three are considered high.
Medium counties:
- Alamosa
- Arapahoe
- Conejos
- Custer
- Denver
- Douglas
- Eagle
- El Paso
- Garfield
- Jefferson
- Larimer
- Mesa
- Pitkin
- Rio Grande
- Yuma
High Counties:
- Boulder
- Broomfield
- Rio Blanco
While the medium and high counties are spread across the state, they are primarily located in the high population areas of the Front Range and Western Slope.