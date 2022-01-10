23-year-old bystander rescues 2 kids from icy pond; deputies bring third child back to life with CPR

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says three children survived after falling through an icy pond on Sunday.

Four juvenile relatives were playing on the ice, according to the sheriff’s office, when three of them fell through a pond located at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments at 9100 E. Florida Ave around 3:24 p.m.

That’s when a bystander, identified as 23-year-old Dusti Talavera, jumped into the pond and pulled a 4-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy out of the water. She tried to pull the third child, a 6-year-old girl, out but struggled to do so, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when a 16-year-old boy, a cousin of the victim, arrived and jumped into the pond and helped Talavera.

Deputies said Talavera told them, “she wasn’t concerned for her safety because they were babies and they needed help.”

The 6-year-old was not breathing, was not conscious, and had no pulse, the sheriff’s office said. At that time, deputies arrived on scene. Deputy David Rodriguez removed her coat and immediately began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Also assisting in life-saving CPR were Deputy Blaine Moulton and Deputy Justin Dillard. This continued until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at took-over life-saving measures, all according to the sheriff’s office.

The 6-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital breathing and with a pulse. She is listed in stable condition at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on the rescue.