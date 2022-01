20 coldest temperatures in Colorado Wednesday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — There was a fresh blanket of snowfall on Wednesday morning, as well as some really cold temperatures across the state.

The next cold front arrives with snow between 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the 20 lowest temperatures in Colorado from the National Weather Service as of 5:30 a.m.:

Craig: minus 15 degrees

Leadville: minus 10 degrees

Meeker: minus 7 degrees

Hayden: minus 5 degrees

Greeley Airport: minus 3 degrees

Gunnison: minus 1 degree

Limon: minus 1 degree

Aspen: 1 degree

Eagle: 2 degrees

Denver International Airport: 4 degrees

Lamar: 6 degrees

Fort Collins Airport: 6 degrees

Burlington: 9 degrees

Rifle: 9 degrees

Akron: 10 degrees

Centennial Airport: 11 degrees

Alamosa: 13 degrees

Colorado Springs: 15 degrees

Montrose: 17 degrees

Trinidad: 17 degrees

The average temperature for Denver in January is 31.7 degrees.