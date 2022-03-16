DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The national average on Tuesday morning was $4.31 per gallon. It dropped to $4.30 per gallon Tuesday morning.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.96, which is down one cent from Tuesday.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Cenex– Fort Collins: $3.64
- Everyday Tejon St.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Everyday– Circle Dr.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.65
- Costco– Westminster: $3.65
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
- Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
- Costco– Superior: $3.69
- C Stop– Greeley: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.