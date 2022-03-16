DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The national average on Tuesday morning was $4.31 per gallon. It dropped to $4.30 per gallon Tuesday morning.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.96, which is down one cent from Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Cenex– Fort Collins: $3.64
  2. Everyday Tejon St.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
  3. Sam’s Club– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  4. Everyday– Circle Dr.- Colorado Springs: $3.65
  5. Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.65
  6. Costco– Westminster: $3.65
  7. Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
  8. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
  9. Costco– Superior: $3.69
  10. C Stop– Greeley: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.