DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady, dropping only two cents on average compared to last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25 According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.

Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.956 $4.292 $4.597 $4.639 Yesterday Avg. $3.957 $4.293 $4.597 $4.637 Week Ago Avg. $3.972 $4.306 $4.611 $4.649 Month Ago Avg. $3.349 $3.672 $3.974 $3.601 Year Ago Avg. $2.910 $3.228 $3.510 $3.095 Credit: AAA, 3/21/22

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.53.