DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady, dropping only two cents on average compared to last week.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25 According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.
|Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.956
|$4.292
|$4.597
|$4.639
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.957
|$4.293
|$4.597
|$4.637
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.972
|$4.306
|$4.611
|$4.649
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.349
|$3.672
|$3.974
|$3.601
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.910
|$3.228
|$3.510
|$3.095
As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sinclair– Fort Collins: $3.53
- Costco– Superior: $3.64
- Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
- Costco– Thornton: $3.65
- Costco– Littleton: $3.65
- Everyday– Westminster: $3.66
- Costco– Arvada: $3.66
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68
- Circle K– Longmont: $3.69
- Valero– Fort Collins: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.53.