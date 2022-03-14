DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain over $4.00 per gallon on average across the country. The national average on Monday morning was $4.32 per gallon.
According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.97, which is up from $3.96 on Friday morning.
One week ago, gas was $3.75 per gallon on average in Colorado.
Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.972
|$4.306
|$4.611
|$4.649
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.973
|$4.306
|$4.609
|$4.649
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.751
|$4.062
|$4.352
|$4.165
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.335
|$3.658
|$3.952
|$3.559
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.844
|$3.153
|$3.426
|$3.068
As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Maverik– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Costco– Colorado Springs- Barnes Rd.: $3.65
- Costco– Colorado Springs- Nevada Ave.: $3.65
- Everyday– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Flying J– Limon: $3.69
- Sinclair– Colorado Springs: $3.69
- Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
- 7-Eleven– Colorado Springs: $3.69
- Gasamat– Colorado Springs: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.65.