DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cold start to Friday across Colorado, with one area hitting a low of minus 36 degrees.

Here’s a look at some of the coldest temperatures recorded Friday morning:

Harbison Meadow: -36 degrees

Granby: -28 degrees

Crested Butte: -27 degrees

Grand Lake: -27 degrees

Fraser: -27 degrees

Kremmling: -24 degrees

Breckenridge: -16 degrees

Steamboat Springs: -15 degrees

Lake George: -14 degrees

Walden: -9 degrees

While minus 36 degrees sounds like an extremely cold temperature, it’s not the coldest temperature on record.

The coldest temperature on record in Colorado is minus 61 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 1, 1985 in Maybell.