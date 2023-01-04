COLORADO SPRINGS – Registration is now open for Spring and Summer youth sports in Colorado Springs and more than 1,300 kids will get to play for free this year thanks to the ongoing “Game Changer” program.

To date $344,500 has been raised for the initiative that piloted in the spring of 2021 and free registrations will be available through at least 2026 thanks to grants and donations from the Daniels Fund, Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Dakota Foundation, Gazette Charities Foundation and the Schuck Foundation.

The $82 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the first 460 kids to register in the PreK-4th grade age divisions and 380 free spots will be available for T-ball, (a $70 value), and baseball and softball (a $74 value). The free spots are first come, first serve, however families are asked to only take a spot if they need it so that all kids have a chance to get in the game.