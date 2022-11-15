(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Arrest documents unveil new details about the charges a former Salvation Army youth pastor now faces after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit material with a minor, between the dates of 2014 to 2015.

38-year-old Jeffery Williams turned himself in to the Fountain Police Department (FPD) after an investigation started on Oct. 13, 2022.

FPD said on Oct. 13 at around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a location in Fountain in regards to an alleged sexual assault on a child. During its investigation, FPD was able to make contact with Williams over the phone, as he was living in Arizona, beginning in July 2017 to October 2022.

According to arrest documents, Williams confirmed to officers that about seven years ago, from 2014 to 2015, he had been in contact with a minor and had allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and photos.

According to the arrest affidavit, their conversations included video chats with sexual conduct and plans to have sex in person. When the victim was asked by police if she trusted Williams, “she stated something to the effect of, I absolutely trusted him because of his position.”

On Nov. 10, Williams turned himself in to the Fountain Police Department police and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

FOX21 News was sent the following statement from the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Nov. 15:

The Salvation Army is aware of the arrest of former Salvation Army Captain Jeff Williams on a warrant of arrest issued by the Fountain Police Department in Colorado where he used to be stationed. The Salvation Army understands that the charges at issue involve conduct that occurred about seven years ago in Colorado but the charges are serious, and The Salvation Army does not tolerate sexual misconduct or improprieties of any kind. In accordance with our policy, once we learned of the allegations last month he was immediately suspended and we reported these allegations to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. Since making this report we have been cooperating with Fountain Police and Williams has been terminated. We have also attempted to contact the victim in the case to extend any assistance she may require. The Salvation Army maintains a comprehensive program, called “Protecting the Mission,” to help prevent and stop the abuse of children and vulnerable adults using stringent screening requirements, monitoring and supervision rules, training standards, and, most importantly, a culture of transparency where internal and external reporting is welcomed and encouraged. Our protection program was developed in consultation with industry leaders more than 20 years ago and we remain committed to maintaining a high standard regarding abuse prevention and reporting. We will continue to place the protection of the vulnerable at the center of everything that we do. The work of The Salvation Army to serve people in need continues under new leadership in the communities of Fountain, CO and in Chandler, AZ where he was stationed at the time of the arrest. To this end, we encourage anyone with information about this matter to contact the Fountain Police Department or their local authorities for additional assistance. The Salvation Army stands against abuse and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues. Please contact the Fountain Police Department if you have further questions about the charges. Major Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander-Intermountain Division

Williams is currently facing charges of Unlawful Electronic Sexual Communication by a Person in a Position of Trust and Obscenity.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case.

If you have any information, contact Corporal Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288. Williams served at the Fountain, CO Salvation Army Corps from June 2013 to June 2017.

To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.