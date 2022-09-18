COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity hosted its first ever “Youth Interfaith Construction Olympics”.

Students from the 3rd grade up to 12th worked in teams from all different kinds of faith congregations to build different projects out of things donated to PPHFH’s ReStore.

“We love to be as creative as possible — especially when we’re working with other age groups,” said Chloe Henry, faith and action program manager for the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Kids of all ages getting busy creating and designing their projects.

Completed projects will be sold in the Pikes Peak ReStore and proceeds will benefit the Interfaith Build for Unity home, which is currently being built for a local family.

Organizers said it’s a fun and engaging opportunity for kids to learn about the Pikes Peak Habitat’s mission as well as have the opportunity to work with kids their own age from different backgrounds.

“I think it’s also very important because, ultimately, these kids are our future in a lot of ways,” Henry said. “So, we’re really passionate about saying: ‘How can we be creative and problem-solving to address a lot of the issues in our community?’ Which, of course includes affordable housing and trying to support home-ownership for families.”

The end of the day featured closing ceremonies for the students with all of their projects on display. Plus, there was a special prize and gold medal awarded to the winning team in each age group.