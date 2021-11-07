Your old pumpkin can help other things grow through compost

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — With Halloween behind us, what do you do with the carved pumpkin left sitting on your porch?

Many organizations around the metro are taking what was left of your old pumpkin and collecting them for compost.

One of those locations is at the Ute Trail Garden near Green Mountain.

A group called Sustainable Green Mountain is hosting this event, and they collected three small truckloads of pumpkins on Saturday.

t just takes a few minutes to drop off your pumpkin in the respective bin.

Some of the pumpkins get fed to the chickens, others get thrown into the compost bin, which they say makes a good combination with fall leaves.

It runs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Drop off your pumpkins for free at 13600 W. Jewell Ave. in Lakewood.

They ask to please remove candles and any plastic decorations. It’s OK if it’s carved or has non-toxic paint on it.

Paul Fleischer owns the Fleischer Family Farm with his wife in Lakewood only uses organic fertilizers composting he says is a great way to grow a quality food product.

“It’s dropped off is what’s called what we call food waste. Food waste gets put into a pile which we have various spots all over the farm. Over a period of time, it will decompose and then it becomes compost. We then take that compost and lay it on top of our fields and our soil and mix it in and acts as an amendment and a soil enricher,” said Fleischer.

