COLORADO SPRINGS- From their homemade salsas, tasty pupusas and signature drinks, one Old Colorado City restaurant has become a foodie destination and is leaving many people wanting to come back for more!

Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is more than just food but an experience! Using the freshest ingredients from nearby farms in each dish nestled in Old Colorado City with a great patio to enjoy.

Monse Hines, owner of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador specializes in typical Salvadoran dishes, especially pupusas, which are a traditional dish composed of a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling.

Hines’ pupusas are special to southern Colorado as her menu features unique 15 flavors and her masa dough is gluten-free. Intended to be consumed by vegetarians, vegans and food-lovers with any dietary accommodation.

“I love to be able to show people who we are as a Salvadorans with authentic food. We custom-make every plate for each person, so you come in and choose what kind of dish and pupusa you would like,” Hines said.

Monse’s Taste of El Salvador

Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.

Located at 115 S. 25th Street in Colorado Springs. To learn more or check out their menu, visit their Facebook and website.