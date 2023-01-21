(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, Food to Power’s Hillside Hub has been open to the community and had its first open house Saturday morning on Jan. 21.

Join the Hillside Hub every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. to check out the space and see what projects Food to Power is working on. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and dress accordingly for touring outdoor areas. Registration is optional.

For the past six years, Food to Power has been developing the Hillside Hub. Now, Food to Power says it is ready for events, educational workshops and food production to support the local food system in the Hillside neighborhood and the City of Colorado Springs.

The Hillside Hub includes:

Panoramic views of the mountains

Educational kitchen and garden spaces

Flex space to host various programs, including the No Cost Grocery Program

Urban production farm that grows fresh vegetables

Space to turn food scraps and organic material into nutrient-rich compost

Food to Power is a nonprofit with a mission to cultivate a healthy, equitable food system for communities in Colorado Springs. They support programs that promote access to fresh food, education, youth employment and more.